Advertisement

Partly sunny this morning, a few showers this afternoon

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A high pressure system is moving out of our region today, but it will stick around long enough to give us partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s to low 80s. A low pressure system will move in later today. Shower activity will begin late this afternoon and evening. A few non-severe thunderstorms may also pop up. Heavier rain will move in overnight along the coast, but only a few showers are expected farther inland.

A few showers will linger through Monday. A few non-severe thunderstorms may also be possible in the afternoon. However, highs will be much cooler Monday due to the passage of the cold front Monday afternoon.

A few showers are possible on Tuesday as the low exits, but otherwise expected mostly sunny skies will high returning to the 70s as high pressure pushes in. The area of high pressure will remain over the region though at least the first part of Thursday. Another low pressure system will move on later this week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening showers and non-severe thunderstorms. Highs 70-80°. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers inland and heavy rain along the coast. Lows 51-60°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers and non-severe thunderstorms. Highs 59-63. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers. Highs 67-76°. Northwest wind 5-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 72-80. North wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs 70-79°. South wind 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Tame Weekend Weather, Pop-Up Shower Possible
First Alert Weather
Nice Weekend On The Way. Isolated Shower Threat
First Alert Weather
Isolated Showers Possible This Afternoon
WABI Afternoon Weather 6/10/22