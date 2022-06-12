Partly sunny this morning, a few showers this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A high pressure system is moving out of our region today, but it will stick around long enough to give us partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s to low 80s. A low pressure system will move in later today. Shower activity will begin late this afternoon and evening. A few non-severe thunderstorms may also pop up. Heavier rain will move in overnight along the coast, but only a few showers are expected farther inland.

A few showers will linger through Monday. A few non-severe thunderstorms may also be possible in the afternoon. However, highs will be much cooler Monday due to the passage of the cold front Monday afternoon.

A few showers are possible on Tuesday as the low exits, but otherwise expected mostly sunny skies will high returning to the 70s as high pressure pushes in. The area of high pressure will remain over the region though at least the first part of Thursday. Another low pressure system will move on later this week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening showers and non-severe thunderstorms. Highs 70-80°. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers inland and heavy rain along the coast. Lows 51-60°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers and non-severe thunderstorms. Highs 59-63. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers. Highs 67-76°. Northwest wind 5-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 72-80. North wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs 70-79°. South wind 10-20 mph.

