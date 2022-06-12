Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Winslow crash

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash in Winslow.

The crash occurred at 11 p.m. in front of Augusta Cash Fuel on Rt. 201.

Officials say their initial investigation indicated that the motorcyclist was attempting to pass another vehicle at the time of the crash and the motorcycle driver did not survive.

They say a Maine State Trooper saw the driver of the motorcycle speeding on Rt. 201 in Vassalboro just before the crash. Officials say the driver of the motorcycle took off at a high rate of speed when the trooper activate his light and sirens.

They say out of caution, the trooper did not pursue the motorcyclist into the more urban area of Winslow.

The name of the motorcycle driver has not been released.

Maine State Police and Winslow Police responded to the crash. The Maine State Police Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

Maine’s annual moose lottery held on Saturday
Sunday's forecast
Isolated showers possible late this afternoon
The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says a child was run over by a tractor just after noon...
Child run over by tractor in Livermore Falls
Waterville Police Department host it's first Gun Give Back Day
Waterville Police Department hosts Gun Give Back Day