Motorcyclist killed in Winslow crash

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash in Winslow.

The crash occurred at 11 p.m. in front of Augusta Cash Fuel on Rt. 201.

Officials say their initial investigation indicated that the motorcyclist was attempting to pass another vehicle at the time of the crash and the motorcycle driver did not survive.

They say a Maine State Trooper saw the driver of the motorcycle speeding on Rt. 201 in Vassalboro just before the crash. Officials say the driver of the motorcycle took off at a high rate of speed when the trooper activate his light and sirens.

They say out of caution, the trooper did not pursue the motorcyclist into the more urban area of Winslow.

The name of the motorcycle driver has not been released.

Maine State Police and Winslow Police responded to the crash. The Maine State Police Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

