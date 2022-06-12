Child run over by tractor in Livermore Falls

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine/WMTW —The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says a child was run over by a tractor just after noon on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a property on Jackman Way, off of Campground Road in Livermore Falls.

Officials say two young children were playing on a tractor and one was run over by accident.

The boy was airlifted via LifeFlight helicopter to receive medical treatment, though the nature of his injuries have not been released.

This article will be updated as more information is released by officials.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.