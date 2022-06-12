Advertisement

Child run over by tractor in Livermore Falls

Androscoggin County Sheriffs confirm that the child was airlifted via LifeFlight helicopter for medical treatment.
The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says a child was run over by a tractor just after noon on Saturday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine/WMTW —The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says a child was run over by a tractor just after noon on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a property on Jackman Way, off of Campground Road in Livermore Falls.

Officials say two young children were playing on a tractor and one was run over by accident.

The boy was airlifted via LifeFlight helicopter to receive medical treatment, though the nature of his injuries have not been released.

This article will be updated as more information is released by officials.

