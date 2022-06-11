Waterville Police Department hosts Gun Give Back Day

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Gun Give Back Day returns to Maine after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

This time, the City of Waterville joined the cause.

“I expected a lot of guns turned into us, I expected a lot of ammunition but I did not expect to see the numbers we have so far,” said Blake Wilder with the Waterville Police Department.

They collected 32 firearms.

Nine of them were handguns.

“Mostly, we are seeing surprisingly a lot of shot guns, but most of the guns are in very poor condition, Wilder said.

They also collected over 500 ammunitions.

“I we had a few widows that their husband passed away. That firearms belong to their deceased and they just don’t want the memory of that,” said Laurier Morrissette said.

Morrissette and his wife Jan, turned in two guns.

One of them was an 80-year-old gun from his grandfather.

“I stopped hunting a long time ago and it’s hard to give it up, but I don’t want it to get in the wrong hands,” Morrissette said.

He says he understands the emotions connected to guns as he was very close to his grandfather but says he is giving his up because it is the responsible thing to do.

“We need a full citizen response to the violence we’re seeing. If nothing more than to just get a message across to the people in a position to making decisions,” Morrissette said.

The program, which started in 2019 in partnership with the Maine Gun safety coalition, is not just about turning in unwanted weapons.

Gretchen Gardener, a volunteer with the coalition says it is also about education.

“We are also offering information about safe storage as well as cable locks at home that they can have if they have guns at home that they would like to keep safe,” said Gretchen Gardener, a volunteer with Maine Gun Safety Coalition.

Officers on site demonstrated how to use the locks. They say all guns collected will be destroyed and eventually turned in to jewelry to be sold. The proceeds will return to the Maine Gun Safety Coalition.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.