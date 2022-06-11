UMaine hosts Summer Special Olympics

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Athletes from all across the state came to compete and make friends in Orono.

The University of Maine hosted the Summer Special Olympics across multiple sports fields on Saturday.

There athletes competed in numerous events such as the one-hundred-meter dash, long jump and many more.

The event has been missed in recent memory due to the Pandemic. But has made a big impact in its return.

“A lot of them just kept repeating I can’t wait to see my friends. I can’t wait to compete. I can’t wait to see my teammates. And, you know, that touches my heart. I mean, this is what it’s all about. They’re here to have the competition but they’re also here to be seen. They’re also here to make friends. You know, this event is so important to them, and they are out of their minds excited,” said Lisa Bird the Director of Public Relations at Special Olympics Maine.

The first ever special Olympics was held in July 1968.

