Tame Weekend Weather, Pop-Up Shower Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High pressure is settling into our region, just in time for the weekend! With that said, will be enough instability to shake out a sprinkle or shower from time-to-time. An upper level system could create some scattered raindrops, but most of your weekend will be dry. As for temperatures, inland areas will see thermometer readings well into the 70s, with coolest conditions along the coast thanks to a sea breeze kicking-in Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will feature temperatures a bit warmer than Saturday’s readings.

Low pressure approaching from the Great Lakes will bring increasing clouds Sunday afternoon into the evening hours, which will stir-up some shower activity late in the day. That low will influence our weather story on Monday, as clouds and showers will be with us along with cooler temperatures. That low will lose it’s grip on our region as Tuesday progresses, with high pressure taking control as mid-week arrives.

SATURDAY: A bright start to the day, building cloud cover with a passing shower mid to late afternoon. Expect temperatures into the 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny debut to the day, then increasing clouds with showers late in the day. Highs will range in the 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Cooler with highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers during the morning. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny as high pressure moves in. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and low 80s. The chance for showers will increase during the evening.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.