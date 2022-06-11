Advertisement

State Police announces reorganization of the agency

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police leaders on Friday said the agency is looking to structurally reorganize.

The structural shift will seek to reorganize troop units by creating a midnight shift and further utilizing the special teams and major crime units.

Troop and personnel changes are expected to begin this summer and continue through the coming year, according to the agency.

The reorganization seeks to largely impact the administrative design of the agency.

As such, with the creation of a midnight shift, responses to critical calls will become more efficient.

State police are also using an increase in funding to add three more detectives, five behavioral health specialists, and eventually a body camera program.

