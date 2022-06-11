Advertisement

Second annual Wings and Wheels Car Show and Fly-in taken to new heights

Plane taking off
Plane taking off(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Dewitt Airfield in Old Town was packed with both aircraft and auto-mobiles for the second annual Wings and Wheels Car Show and Fly-in.

This year the event was taken to new heights.

Whether you came to see cars or planes you were treated to over 200 different registered vehicles stretching across several different eras.

Even if vehicles weren’t your thing there was still plenty to see...

When asked what her favorite thing she saw that day was Madelynn Mishou of Milford said, “Ice cream.”

Maybe the only thing better than the ice cream served was the good cause this event gives back to.

“100% of these proceeds go to the Maine Veterans Project for us to utilize for heating fuel, veteran home improvement, recreation, and basically all of our programs,” said Shawn “Doc” Goodwin the President & Janitor of the Maine Veterans Project.

“It has been absolutely amazing watching folks come out to support the Maine veterans project. I was here about 6:30 this morning and cars were already in and registering and the parade of cars just kept coming and coming and coming,” said Stacie Hardy a volunteer at the event.

While this year’s event was certainly something to behold organizers are optimistic that next year will be even better.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

Bath school fire considered suspicious.
Officials say fire at a Bath elementary school is suspicious
Graham Lacher has been missing since Monday.
Search continues Saturday for missing Norridgewock man
Maine Maple Sunday Preview
Maine sees third highest amount of maple syrup production behind Vermont, New York
A runner sprinting in the one-hundred-meter dash
UMaine hosts Summer Special Olympics
Batter swings at first pitch
Local softball tournament raises money for cancer research