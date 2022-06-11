Second annual Wings and Wheels Car Show and Fly-in taken to new heights

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Dewitt Airfield in Old Town was packed with both aircraft and auto-mobiles for the second annual Wings and Wheels Car Show and Fly-in.

This year the event was taken to new heights.

Whether you came to see cars or planes you were treated to over 200 different registered vehicles stretching across several different eras.

Even if vehicles weren’t your thing there was still plenty to see...

When asked what her favorite thing she saw that day was Madelynn Mishou of Milford said, “Ice cream.”

Maybe the only thing better than the ice cream served was the good cause this event gives back to.

“100% of these proceeds go to the Maine Veterans Project for us to utilize for heating fuel, veteran home improvement, recreation, and basically all of our programs,” said Shawn “Doc” Goodwin the President & Janitor of the Maine Veterans Project.

“It has been absolutely amazing watching folks come out to support the Maine veterans project. I was here about 6:30 this morning and cars were already in and registering and the parade of cars just kept coming and coming and coming,” said Stacie Hardy a volunteer at the event.

While this year’s event was certainly something to behold organizers are optimistic that next year will be even better.

