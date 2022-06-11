Advertisement

Search continues Saturday for missing Norridgewock man

Graham Lacher has been missing since Monday.(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews continued their search Saturday for a missing Norridgewock man.

37-year-old Graham Lacher was last seen late Monday afternoon leaving Dorthea Dix Physchiatric Center wearing a gray jacket, grayish-green carhart pants and an orange knit hat.

A K-9 unit was able to trace him to the area of Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor where it ended.

TV5 spoke with Lacher’s mother and stepmother who say it’s terrifying when someone you love disappears.

”If they find Graham or suspect that it is Graham please contact 911 but stay where they are and keep eyes on until police do arrive and do not approach him,” said his stepmother Kim Lacher.

“Or call his name, I know a lot of people wanted his name but if you see him and you call his name it’s likely to frighten him that who is this stranger who knows my name,” said Graham’s mother Tammy Lacher Scully.

Law enforcement and DEEMI Search and Rescue have been searching the area near where he went missing.

We’re told they searched an additional 45 acres today but were unsuccessful.

