Officials say fire at a Bath elementary school is suspicious

BATH, Maine (WABI) - Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that started in the evening on Friday, June 10 at Dike Newell Elementary School, which they said caused extensive damage.

Crews from more than ten fire departments responding to the scene around 11:30 p.m. were able to put out the massive fire at the K-2 school on Wright Street, said officials.

The fire is currently considered suspicious.

In a post on RSU 1′s website on Saturday, school officials say they are still assessing the damage and are working on a plan for classes for the last week of the academic year. Classes were set to end Friday, June 17.

They said two firefighters received minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.