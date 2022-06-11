Advertisement

New Vineyard man with arrest warrant for wife’s 2021 murder dies

State Police say they were attempting to find and arrest 43-year-old Wilfred Daggett Jr..
State Police say they were attempting to find and arrest 43-year-old Wilfred Daggett Jr..(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW VINEYARD, Maine (WABI) - A New Vineyard man with a warrant out for his arrest in connection with the 2021 murder of his wife has died.

State Police say they were attempting to find and arrest 43-year-old Wilfred Daggett Jr..

Daggett was charged in connection with the murder of his wife, 43-year-old Collette Daggett of New Vineyard, last June.

Officials say they located Wilfred’s vehicle, but he fled, and was last seen on Route 234 in New Vineyard.

They tried to negotiate surrender, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Wilfred Daggett Junior was found several hours later in his vehicle deceased, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

It happened sometime around 7 p.m. on Loud Road.
Crews respond to house fire in Dixmont Friday evening
In Maine there are over 700 members of Law Enforcement who participate in the Torch Run,...
Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics makes its way through Ellsworth
Graham Lacher
Officials continue search for missing Norridgewock man
First Field Day at Mill Stream Elementary in three years
First Field Day at Mill Stream Elementary in three years