New Vineyard man with arrest warrant for wife’s 2021 murder dies

NEW VINEYARD, Maine (WABI) - A New Vineyard man with a warrant out for his arrest in connection with the 2021 murder of his wife has died.

State Police say they were attempting to find and arrest 43-year-old Wilfred Daggett Jr..

Daggett was charged in connection with the murder of his wife, 43-year-old Collette Daggett of New Vineyard, last June.

Officials say they located Wilfred’s vehicle, but he fled, and was last seen on Route 234 in New Vineyard.

They tried to negotiate surrender, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Wilfred Daggett Junior was found several hours later in his vehicle deceased, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

