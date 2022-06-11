Advertisement

Maine sees third highest amount of maple syrup production behind Vermont, New York

Maine produced 672,000 gallons.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Maine (AP) - U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics show the nation had a sweet maple season this year.

Vermont, the country’s top maple producer, yielded a record 2.5 million gallons of maple syrup.

Second was New York with 845,000 gallons, followed by Maine with 672,000 gallons.

Vermont’s production exceeded the state’s 2021 amount of syrup by 800,000 gallons.

Vermont producers installed 150,000 more taps in maple trees this year for a total of 6.6 million taps.

