Local softball tournament raises money for cancer research

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local community pitched in for a worthy cause Saturday.

Team Mimi hosted its 10th annual softball tournament at the Union Street Athletic Complex in Bangor.

Tommy Hosmer started this event after losing his grandmother to ovarian cancer when he was nine years old.

A total of 14 teams signed up for Saturday’s contest.

It was a softball tourney to raise money in the fight against cancer.

“Everybody’s got a similar story with cancer and it’s a terrible thing. It’s really great to see everybody rally together and join up for the cause. It’s a crazy feeling,” said Hosmer, founder of Team Mimi.

The Team Mimi Tournament featured raffle items including a signed Alex Verdugo baseball, Red Sox tickets, and 100 gallons of oil.

All proceeds benefit the EMMC’s Champion the Cure Challenge.

