Lawmakers call for investigation into potential gas price gouging in Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gas prices continue to rise, setting records on a daily basis.

On Friday, AAA said the average in Maine was $5.05 per gallon and the national average was $4.98.

Now, state lawmakers want to know if oil companies are taking advantage. Dozens of lawmakers sent a letter Thursday to Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey asking him to investigate whether there is any price gouging or market manipulation going on.

“It would not be the first time that large corporations have used a crisis as an excuse to dramatically hike prices and line their shareholders’ pockets. If petroleum companies are engaging in price gouging or other illegal activities, they should be held accountable,” the lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers say the rising cost of fuel is putting incredible stress on Mainers and businesses in the state.

They acknowledge that the reasons for the rising fuel costs are complex and partly caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but they also point to growing profits for oil companies.

“We cannot sit idly by and do nothing while people all across our state continue to struggle. We are writing to request that your office explore all available options to determine whether or not there is any market manipulation at play,” they wrote.

