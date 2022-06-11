Bangor woman battling ALS back home after 89 days in hospital

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friends of Tammy Mchaels spent last week planting sunflower seeds in her garden in Bangor.

“It’s her favorite flower and I don’t think she has any in the yard”

As far as good days go ... many would say it doesn’t get better than this. Enjoying the sun and spending time outside.

“We picked those out a few months ago when she went into the hospital and here we are, what three almost three months later,” says Casey Ritano, Michael’s best friend.

WABI began sharing the story of Tammy Michaels in 2020 bout her mission to bring awareness and education about ALS to light though her positive outlook.

Three months ago at the age of 46, Tammy went into the hospital to have a major surgery to help her breathe. She was diganosed with ALS several years ago. Through it all, she’s shared the details of her life to bring awareness to the disease and all that goes along with it -- including needing a 24/7 team of trained nurses before being discharged from the hospital. This is a moment her and her husband will likely remember forever --- the staff here at Northern Light appaluding them for their strength during their time here.

Now 89 days later, Tammy is back home.

“They took a really great care of her at the hospital and, you know, we had some really great staff there but there is truly no place like home,” says Tammy’s husband, David.

David spent every night but one in the hospital with his wife.

“I love him,” says Tammy.

“She’s touched so many lives. And I’m proud to see how strong she stayed through all of it,” adds David.

Now, the couple is settling back in and get ready for their next chapter.

Including the sunflowers Tammy will be able to see every day outside of her window

She’s also looking forward to is the Walk to End ALS on the Bangor Waterfront on Aug. 28th.

If you’d like to follow along with Tammy Michaels as she courageously shares what life is like with ALS, you can follow along at Tamurai’s Adventure https://www.facebook.com/groups/2578001892449027/

