220 new COVID cases, 1 additional death

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 220 new coronavirus cases being recorded with the Maine CDC.

There was also one additional death- a resident of Aroostook County.

The total number of deaths recorded since the pandemic began now stands at 2,403.

Meanwhile, 1,687 new COVID vaccines were given out Friday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations went up slightly in Maine Friday.

The Maine CDC says 135 people are in the hospital with the virus. Up three from Thursday.

21 people are in critical care.

Ten people are on ventilators. That’s up two in the last 24-hours.

