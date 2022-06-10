Advertisement

Woman accused of taking $500,000 from HOA, investigators say

Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.
Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLA RICA, Ga. (Gray News) – A woman is accused of stealing nearly $500,000 in unauthorized bonus and vacation payments from a homeowners association in Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Shirley Brown was arrested and charged with theft.

Authorities say Brown was the property manager of the Mirror Lakes Homeowners Association and oversaw the bank account for the HOA.

She was responsible for accepting payments, paying bills and making deposits.

According to the GBI, board members discovered a discrepancy within the bank account totaling more than $189,000.

An investigation revealed that in addition to her yearly salary, Brown wrote herself unauthorized checks totaling approximately $498,815 claiming them to be for bonuses and vacation pay between January 2015 and January 2021.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a...
Suspect captured in killings of officer, woman in Miss.
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex...
Infowars bankruptcy tossed in deal with Sandy Hook parents