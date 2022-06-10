Volunteer gets special recognition for several hours of service at Togus VA Center

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A volunteer at the Togus VA Center in Augusta is being recognized for his 20,000 volunteer hours helping Maine Veterans.

Walter Hill, known to many as Dan, was recently given an award from his fellow Masons.

Dan has been volunteering at the hospital where his parents also volunteered since 2005.

He wears many hats including driver - transporting veterans from their residences to the V-A hospital and back.

He says he doesn’t notice the hours because he looks forward to the work he does.

“We volunteers really don’t notice it, it becomes part of our life because if you volunteer anything, the reward is here,” said Hill.

Kyle Higgins with the Department of Veterans Affairs, also hailed Hill for showing such dedication to those at the center.

“It’s important for us to be able to recognize all of our volunteer achievements. They dedicate themselves day in and day out and we want to be able to contribute and give back to them and recognize them for their selfless service,” Higgins said.

This year alone, Dan has clocked in 370 hours.

