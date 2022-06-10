Advertisement

Volunteer gets special recognition for several hours of service at Togus VA Center

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A volunteer at the Togus VA Center in Augusta is being recognized for his 20,000 volunteer hours helping Maine Veterans.

Walter Hill, known to many as Dan, was recently given an award from his fellow Masons.

Dan has been volunteering at the hospital where his parents also volunteered since 2005.

He wears many hats including driver - transporting veterans from their residences to the V-A hospital and back.

He says he doesn’t notice the hours because he looks forward to the work he does.

“We volunteers really don’t notice it, it becomes part of our life because if you volunteer anything, the reward is here,” said Hill.

Kyle Higgins with the Department of Veterans Affairs, also hailed Hill for showing such dedication to those at the center.

“It’s important for us to be able to recognize all of our volunteer achievements. They dedicate themselves day in and day out and we want to be able to contribute and give back to them and recognize them for their selfless service,” Higgins said.

This year alone, Dan has clocked in 370 hours.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

There are various one and two bedroom units available, and some are ADA compliant for those 55...
Hartland gets new senior living facility
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
314 new COVID cases, 1 additional death
New senior center living center opens in Hartland
New senior living center in Hartland opens
All firearms retrieved will be destroyed on location. The metal will be turned into bracelets...
Maine Gun Safety Coalition hosting Giveback Day on Saturday