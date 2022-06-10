Advertisement

Tampons, pads see supply chain shortages, inflation

Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week,...
Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week, confirming complaints that have been circulating on social media for months.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Supply chain problems and inflation have hit virtually all consumer goods, and period products are no different.

Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week, confirming complaints that have been circulating on social media for months.

Tampon prices are up nearly 10% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg.

The shortages appear to stem from supply issues with key materials like cotton and plastic – the same materials used in personal protective equipment, which has been in high demand since the start of the pandemic.

Secondly, the war in Ukraine has further crimped supply because Russia and Ukraine are both major exporters of fertilizer used to grow cotton.

Lastly, the drought in Texas has hit cotton growth, too.

Of course, material shortages and supply chain issues are hitting a lot of products, but – much like the baby formula shortage – there’s a biological demand for period products that can’t be easily substituted.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth
Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break...
Justin Bieber postponing performances due to facial paralysis
In Maine there are over 700 members of Law Enforcement who participate in the Torch Run,...
Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics makes it’s way through Ellsworth
Many in the community are glad the officer who shot Lyoya is being charged. (WDIV, GRAND RAPIDS...
Bond set at $100,000 for Michigan cop who killed Patrick Lyoya
Graham Lacher
Officials continue search for missing Norridgewock man