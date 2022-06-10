Advertisement

Red Knights to honor late member’s final wish

Red Knights Jacket
Red Knights Jacket(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Red Knights biker group will be honoring one of their late member’s final wishes Sunday.

Before he passed away, Merlon Sylvester, more commonly known as Junior, asked that after his death his estate be gifted to the Children’s Miracle Network.

The Red Knights are making good on this promise alongside a charity ride that begins at 10AM at the Albion Fire Department.

The ride will end at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with a special presentation.

“It’s gonna be different, but I’d rather have him there, cracking his jokes instead of me doing it for him. He’s gonna be with us. He’s gonna be upstairs watching, and I hope we will make him proud of what we’re doing,” said Wayne “Bull” Archie, the President of Maine’s Red Knights Club. “It is open to the public. We invite people in passenger cars, trucks, whatever. It’s not just bikes, and it’s not just Red Knights. We invite everybody in the state to come. Show up if you can. Registration is by donation,” said club Sergeant at Arms Frank Munoz.

Junior was an Army Veteran who served three tours in Vietnam and twenty years with the Albion Fire Department.

