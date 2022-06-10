Advertisement

Organ experts visit Bangor church to study one of the best

Much of St. John's organ is as it was back in 1860.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor church is home to an organ that people come from all over the world to study.

Two of the top minds in the field, Nick Wallace and Nami Hamada, are doing just that at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church this week.

Built in 1860 by E. and G.G. Hook, referred to as the best at their craft at the time, this Opus 288 is not only well made, it’s well taken care of.

The majority of the piping inside is original.

“A lot of pipes, it’s not untouched, but when they’re worked on in the past, they were faithful to what the original builders did,” explained expert Nami Hamada. “So, what you see is what they did originally when they first built it, which is really fascinating for me. It’s really a rare occasion.”

“Lot of work survived,” added Nick Wallace. “It’s hard work done on it, but it was always done carefully and thoughtfully and didn’t compromise its integrity. So, what Nami and I are doing is, you know, we don’t have to look at and say, well, this pipe is like this, but it got changed at this time in this time. So, we’re getting kind of a window into the 1860s without much alterations.”

Both will use their findings to apply to future building projects and share with others who might want to duplicate the work.

St. John’s will start their Organ Concert Series on July 28th and continue each Thursday night after that through the summer if you’d like to hear what the organ can do.

