Officials continue search for missing Norridgewock man

Graham Lacher
Graham Lacher(Maine State Police)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement and DEEMI continued their search for a missing Norridgewock man.

37-year-old Graham Lacher was last seen late Monday afternoon leaving Dorthea Dix Physchiatric Center wearing a gray jacket, grayish-green Carhart pants and an orange knit hat.

We’re told Lacher has mental illness and is avoidant of people.

A K-9 unit was able to trace him to the area of Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor where it ended.

Law enforcement and DEEMI Search and Rescue have been searching the area near where he went missing.

They say Border Patrol joined with a helicopter and game wardens had air scent dogs searching.

Anyone who sees Lacher or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bangor Police.

