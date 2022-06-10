Advertisement

Nine K9 teams graduate from MSP K9 Patrol School

Nine K9 teams graduated from the Maine State Police's K9 Patrol School Friday.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Following 14 weeks of training, Maine now has nine new canine teams patrolling different parts of the state.

The teams graduated from the Maine State Police K9 Patrol School Friday morning. This was the first in-person K9 graduation held in the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school is held at the K9 Training Center right next to the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

The school provides more than 200 acres of land for classroom and practical training.

The canines are trained in many areas including tracking, criminal apprehension, and locating lost seniors and children.

Among Friday’s graduates was Officer Matt Schmidt and K9 Axel from the Bucksport Police Department.

We first introduced you to the pair in February.

Adding a canine to their department has been a long time coming.

“It’s been 30 something years we’ve been looking at this. It’s a huge accomplishment for the town of Bucksport and public safety in general and the citizens of the town of Bucksport. It’s a huge addition not only to the police department and public safety but to the town for the capabilities where public safety could do and what we can do with them,” said Sean Geagan, Director of Public Safety for the Town of Bucksport.

“The bond that we have formed over the last 14 weeks and the last time you saw me. He was all over the place when we first met, and now, he struggles to leave my side,” said Schmidt.

Officer Schmidt and K9 Axel will get right to work Friday night as they help patrol during Bucksport High School’s graduation ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

Mike Laliberte flipping a tire
Bangor Man to hold annual tire flip for Maine Veterans Project
Corinth Town Hall
Corinth to hold referendum on sale of alcohol
Red Knights Jacket
Red Knights to honor late member’s final wish
AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the state now sits at $5.05.
Gas prices continue to climb in Maine, set new record