Nine K9 teams graduate from MSP K9 Patrol School

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Following 14 weeks of training, Maine now has nine new canine teams patrolling different parts of the state.

The teams graduated from the Maine State Police K9 Patrol School Friday morning. This was the first in-person K9 graduation held in the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school is held at the K9 Training Center right next to the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

The school provides more than 200 acres of land for classroom and practical training.

The canines are trained in many areas including tracking, criminal apprehension, and locating lost seniors and children.

Among Friday’s graduates was Officer Matt Schmidt and K9 Axel from the Bucksport Police Department.

We first introduced you to the pair in February.

Adding a canine to their department has been a long time coming.

“It’s been 30 something years we’ve been looking at this. It’s a huge accomplishment for the town of Bucksport and public safety in general and the citizens of the town of Bucksport. It’s a huge addition not only to the police department and public safety but to the town for the capabilities where public safety could do and what we can do with them,” said Sean Geagan, Director of Public Safety for the Town of Bucksport.

“We need them. It’s been proven over and over again that dogs and their sense of smell is a valuable tool that you just do not replace.”

“The bond that we have formed over the last 14 weeks and the last time you saw me. He was all over the place when we first met, and now, he struggles to leave my side,” said Schmidt.

Officer Schmidt and K9 Axel will get right to work Friday night as they help patrol during Bucksport High School’s graduation ceremony.

