Nice Weekend On The Way. Isolated Shower Threat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low that brought us rain on Thursday continues to sit to our north/northeast spinning in some clouds and scattered showers across the region. The shower activity will be diurnally driven and once the sun begins to set, the showers will come to an end. Skies will be clearing overnight as the low continues to lift northeastwards. Winds will be tapering off with lows that will drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Overall, the weekend will be MOSTLY dry. There will be the chance for a few showers both Saturday & Sunday. For Saturday, skies will be mostly clear in the morning with more clouds moving in by the afternoon. This will be associated with an upper-level disturbance crossing the region. This disturbance will also produce the chance for an isolated pop-up shower. Most areas should stay dry. Highs will range from near 70° along the coastline to near 80° for inland areas.

Sunday looks to be pretty similar to Saturday, sunshine in the morning followed by more clouds in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than what will be observed on Saturday. Rain chances on Sunday will increase by late day, especially into the evening. This will all be associated with an area of low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes. This low will pass to our north and will begin to bring showers to western Maine by late afternoon. These showers will spread eastwards into the evening.

The low will continue to bring rain showers into Monday. Monday will be the wettest and the coolest day of the extended forecast. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy to overcast. Showers will continue into Tuesday morning before drying up into the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will rebound into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

High pressure will build into the region on Wednesday. This will keep us dry, mostly sunny, and warmer into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the 70s and low 80s. Thursday will be the same, but there is a front that will move across the region into Thursday evening. This will bring the chance for showers & even a few thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Showers end by sunset and skies clear overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 60s. Winds will die down and will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine in the morning followed by more clouds and even an isolated shower during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. The chance for showers increases by late day. Most of the rain should arrive after sunset. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with areas of rain. Cooler with highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers during the morning. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny as high pressure moves in. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and low 80s. The chance for showers will increase during the evening.

