New senior living center in Hartland opens

New senior center living center opens in Hartland
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A new senior living center is now open on Elm Street in Hartland on the site of an old school.

KVCAP just completed a 30-unit affordable housing project that’s been roughly two years in the making.

There are various one and two bedroom units available, and some are ADA compliant for those 55 and older who qualify.

Director of Real Estate Development for KVCAP Dave Pelton says they worked closely with the Hartland community to determine what was most needed in the area.

“Not everybody can live in and around the city. Some people that have lived in rural parts their whole life, even when they retire or they don’t want a big house anymore, they still want to stay in their rural community. So, this is a perfect example of how you can do that.”

Dave Pelton, Director of Real Estate Development at KVCAP.

“We are really looking at responding to a very real need. It not only impacts seniors and families that are really searching, but also just the health and quality of any community.”

Michael Mitchell, board member for KVCAP

Some apartments are priced at market rates and others are reserved for anyone making between 50 and 60 percent of the median income.

For more information, you can visit ccrealtymanagement.com.

