Mix of Sun & Clouds, Isolated Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The area of low pressure that brought us rain yesterday will move to our north/northeast today. Moisture wrapping around the departing storm combined with a bit of upper-level energy will give us a chance for some isolated showers today. Overall, the bulk of the day looks drier and brighter but a few showers can’t be ruled out especially over the northern half of the state. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures climbing to the upper 60s to mid-70s this afternoon. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the 50s.

Our Saturday looks good okay with a mix of sun and clouds expected. An upper-level disturbance is forecast to move into the area Saturday and could trigger a few isolated showers, however, the bulk of the day will be dry. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s. Low pressure will push towards the area Sunday, bringing us increasing clouds during the day and the chance for some late day showers, mainly for western parts of the state. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s to near 80°. Low pressure is forecast to move through the area Monday. This will give us cloudy skies and periods of rain Monday with highs in the 60s. Showers will remain in the forecast for Tuesday as low pressure moves to our east.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers possible, especially north. Highs between 68°-76°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light west/southwest wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few isolated showers possible. Highs in the 70s. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with showers possible later in the afternoon, especially over western areas. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

