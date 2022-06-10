Advertisement

Members of Maine Congress send letter to Maine AG amid rising oil, gas prices

Members of the Maine Senate and House have sent a letter to the state’s Attorney General to see if any market manipulation has been at play as oil and gas prices continue to rise.
The members say if petroleum companies are engaging in price gouging or other illegal activities, they should be held accountable.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Members of the Maine Senate and House have sent a letter to the state’s Attorney General to see if any market manipulation has been at play as oil and gas prices continue to rise.

The members say if petroleum companies are engaging in price gouging or other illegal activities, they should be held accountable.

They also say it would not be the first time large corporations have used a crisis as an excuse to dramatically hike prices and line their shareholders’ pockets.

In the early days of the pandemic, Maine’s Attorney General and the Mills Administration did take action to protect Mainers from price gouging and related scams for essentials, like toilet paper.

