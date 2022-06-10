Maine Gun Safety Coalition will host a gun giveback day across the State of Maine

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - “A lot of people have guns that they don’t need anymore, maybe they use to hunt or a family member who passed away gave it to them” said Geoff Bickford.

Bickford is the executive director for the Maine Gun Safety Coalition.

They are hosting a gun giveback day across the state of Maine on June 11

“This initiative is simply an opportunity for gun owners to dispose of unwanted ammunition or firearms in a safe way,” said Joseph Massey, deputy chief for the Waterville Police Department.

Bickford said the initiative was a huge success when it first started in 2019.

“We were completely surprised by the robust response. We didn’t know what to expect but we took in over 500 unwanted fire arms and over 10,000 rounds of ammunition,” he said.

The program was supposed to be an annual event but like many, it was interrupted due to the pandemic. Bickford says it’s an important cause especially in the climate that we are living in today.

“Statistics show that about 70 percent of guns that are used in school shootings are fire arms that are taken from the home,” he said, “Not only are mass shootings happening so frequently, but we are also still in this period of very deep mourning and sadness and anger.”

He says he hope this event inspires people to get rid of unwanted or used guns at home.

“If anything good will come out of that, wake someone up and say ‘that’s right, we have Uncle Joe’s old pistol or Grandpa’s old gun, we ought to get rid of that,” Bickford said.

