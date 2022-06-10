Maine Gun Safety Coalition hosting giveback day on Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Gun Safety Coalition will host a gun giveback day across the state Saturday from 10a.m. to 2pm.

The program aims for people to safely dispose of their unwanted or unused firearms and ammunition.

There will be gun safety information as well.

The initiative started in 2019 when the Maine Coalition, in partnership with 11 different police departments, collected over 500 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

This year, the Waterville Police Department is among those taking part.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place, so people can drive up to a participating station.

A member of law enforcement will come to the car and safely retrieve the firearm.

“This unit is simply an opportunity for gun owners to dispose of unwanted ammunition and firearms. In addition, we will have firearms instructors available. We can talk to them about gun safety, we’ll have some free gun locks and gun safety pamphlets available for them. But again, it’s all about providing an opportunity to dispose of those items safely,” said Chief Joe Massey of the Waterville Police Department.

All firearms retrieved will be destroyed on location. The metal will be turned into bracelets and watches that will be sold.

All proceeds will be returned to the Maine Gun Safety Coalition.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.