Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics makes it’s way through Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Special Olympics Summer Games return to Orono Saturday for the first time in two years. That means Friday was the return of the Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run to the opening ceremonies.

It’s called the “Flame of Hope,” and Friday morning it was passed from Law Enforcement officers from MDI to Law Enforcement officers from Ellsworth, on its way to officially open the 2022 Maine Special Olympic Games.

“Every single year, we do this torch run and other fundraising events,” said Glenn Moshier, Ellsworth’s Chief of Police. “It’s just something we all think is critically important to rally to support those special athletes on their special day.”

In Maine there are over 700 members of Law Enforcement who participate in the Torch Run, raising money and awareness.

“We have park rangers, municipalities, cities, states, local. Everyone partners together for this effort,” said Marine Patrol Officer Tom Reardon. “The adversity and the challenge that these athletes face every day? It’s just humbling. Being part of this organization and being part of the torch run in support of the special olympics is something that’s near and dear to my heart and our agency.”

Law enforcement officers say it’s a no-brainer to take part in an event like this, although some do admit that running multiple miles isn’t something they do every day.

“Definitely tiring,” said Ellsworth Police Officer Erick Skinner. “Not something I would wake up and do tomorrow morning for day two, but it was definitely fun.”

Moshier added that he hadn’t been training, and with a laugh said he would probably pay the price over the next few days. Reardon said it’s a small price to pay in show of support for a special group of competitors who are about to give their all over the weekend.

“This has been fantastic,” said Reardon. “In support of the games, and the athletes, and the work that they do year round, this is just one of the best events we do each year in supporting them.”

For a full schedule of events at this years Maine Special Olympic Games, visit somaine.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.