Law Enforcement Torch Run Maine makes way to Orono

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Law Enforcement on the run Friday afternoon.

They weren’t after a suspect, but carrying a torch.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run Maine started on Tuesday.

The torch for Special Olympics Maine making its way through the state on the way to Orono for this weekend’s state event.

Those running know what it’s all about.

“It’s the athletes, totally the athletes, because of the camaraderie they have, because of what they give back to us more than what we give to them,” explained Ron Gastia, Director, Law Enforcement Torch Run Maine. “We support them. They look at law enforcement as being their heroes, and we do our best to try and live up to that.”

The run from the Bangor line to Orono and those opening ceremonies.

13 miles.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.