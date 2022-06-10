Advertisement

Law Enforcement Torch Run Maine makes way to Orono

Law enforcement head for Special Olympics Maine in Orono.
Law enforcement head for Special Olympics Maine in Orono.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Law Enforcement on the run Friday afternoon.

They weren’t after a suspect, but carrying a torch.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run Maine started on Tuesday.

The torch for Special Olympics Maine making its way through the state on the way to Orono for this weekend’s state event.

Those running know what it’s all about.

“It’s the athletes, totally the athletes, because of the camaraderie they have, because of what they give back to us more than what we give to them,” explained Ron Gastia, Director, Law Enforcement Torch Run Maine. “We support them. They look at law enforcement as being their heroes, and we do our best to try and live up to that.”

The run from the Bangor line to Orono and those opening ceremonies.

13 miles.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

Latest News

Mike Laliberte flipping a tire
Bangor Man to hold annual tire flip for Maine Veterans Project
Corinth Town Hall
Corinth to hold referendum on sale of alcohol
Red Knights Jacket
Red Knights to honor late member’s final wish
Among Friday’s graduates was Officer Matt Schmidt and K9 Axel from the Bucksport Police...
Nine K9 teams graduate from MSP K9 Patrol School
AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the state now sits at $5.05.
Gas prices continue to climb in Maine, set new record