Justin Bieber postponing performances due to facial paralysis

Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break...
Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break from performing.(Ryan Emberley/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - Pop star Justin Bieber announced Friday on Instagram that a medical issue is forcing him to take a break from performing.

Bieber said he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face, a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Medical professionals say a shingles outbreak can trigger the condition.

The pop star said he is doing facial exercises to help but isn’t sure how long it will take him to recover.

Earlier this week, three of his upcoming performances were postponed.

In March, his wife Hailey was hospitalized after having a mini-stroke due to a small blood clot in her brain.

