Gas prices continue to climb in Maine, set new record

BANGOR, Maine (WABI)- Gas prices continue to climb in Maine, setting another record Friday.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the state now sits at $5.05.

That’s seven cents higher than the national average, which both AAA and Gasbuddy report is now $4.98.

That’s down a little from Thursday when Gasbuddy reported the national had reached $5 for the first time ever.

As for diesel, according to AAA, the average price in Maine is now $6.18 per gallon.

The national average is at $5.75.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.