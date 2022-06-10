Gas prices continue to climb in Maine, set new record
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI)- Gas prices continue to climb in Maine, setting another record Friday.
AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the state now sits at $5.05.
That’s seven cents higher than the national average, which both AAA and Gasbuddy report is now $4.98.
That’s down a little from Thursday when Gasbuddy reported the national had reached $5 for the first time ever.
As for diesel, according to AAA, the average price in Maine is now $6.18 per gallon.
The national average is at $5.75.
