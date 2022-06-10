Advertisement

Flame of Hope Torch Run leads into Maine State Special Olympics weekend

Competition starts on Saturday at 10 a.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Flame of Hope Torch run marked the beginning of Maine State Special Olympics weekend.

Competition starts on Saturday at 10 a.m.(WABI)

Maine law enforcement members transported the Special Olympics torch from Sanford starting on Tuesday to Orono on Friday.

“It was awesome to meet the other athletes and to get my dream to come true. Go for your dream, and go big,” said Zach Ewing, athlete.

“For law enforcement, it’s just a thrill for us to be able to participate, support the athletes, raise money for them, raise awareness, and just be a part of this great event,” said Joshua Ewing, torch run participant.

850 Special Olympic Maine athletes are expected at the competition on the Maine campus. It’s the first in-person summer games since 2019 and there will be protocols in place.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

