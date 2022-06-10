First Field Day at Mill Stream Elementary in three years

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Mill Stream Elementary had a field day after not having one for three years due to the pandemic.

“We are really excited to have it back, and as you can see here, the kids are having a blast,” Robert Rodrigue said.

Rodrigue is the principal of the school. He says it’s a special day because some kids never experienced this before. That’s the case for the child of parent volunteer Amy Downing.

“I have a son here, and this is actually his first experience with field day. He was a kindergartener when essentially the world shut down,” said Downing.

On the other hand, Haley Fleming, another parent volunteer, says his 6th grader has been looking forward to having this day again.

“We have been talking about it, excited, and last night, she had a hard time going to bed,” Fleming said.

The kids enjoyed various activities and games throughout the 20 stations set up across the campus.

2nd grader, Henry Downing, says his favorite was the egg race.

“You have a spoon, and you have to balance an egg on it, and you have to go around the cone, and whoever makes it past the line wins,” he said

“Just to come and see their joy is just a wonderful thing to experience,” said Amy Downing.

They say it’s important for the kids to finish the school year on a high note, especially with what’s happening in the world today.

“For a lot of these kids, they may not be aware of all the negative happening in the world, but it is positive for them to get out and end on a good note because this will be their last memory of school which may give them a little encouragement coming back for next year,” Fleming said.

