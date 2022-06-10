Advertisement

Corinth to hold referendum on sale of alcohol

Corinth Town Hall
Corinth Town Hall(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Big changes could be coming to the town of Corinth when it comes to the sale of alcohol.

Corinth has been a dry town for decades.

When voters go to the polls Tuesday, they’ll be deciding whether or not to change that.

The ballot contains four questions regarding the sale of liquor for consumption on and off the premises of licensed establishments both Monday through Saturday and on Sundays.

“It’s everyone’s civic duty to get out and vote. We do have, as I’ve mentioned earlier, the state primaries out for this election on Tuesday, June 14, as well as the RSU school budget validation. So, you know, make your decision on what you’d like to do for the town of Corinth for the liquor referendum, if you’d like to have sales within the community, for businesses or not,” said Town Manager Stephen Fields.

Voting will take place on Tuesday from 8AM to 8PM.

