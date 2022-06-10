Advertisement

314 new COVID cases, 1 additional death

265,885 total coronavirus cases recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 314 newly recorded cases of coronavirus according to the Maine CDC.

Another Mainer died with COVID, a resident of York Coumty.

Meanwhile, 2,374 new coronavirus vaccines were given out Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue to decline.

The Maine CDC says 132 people are in the hospital with the virus. Down seven by in since Wednesday.

19 people are in critical care.

Eight people are on ventilators.

