3 people charged in connection with April murder in Portland

Authorities were called to the 100 block of Woodford Street at the end of April for reports of...
Authorities were called to the 100 block of Woodford Street at the end of April for reports of an argument involving a group of people, followed by gunshots.(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Police Department announced the arrest of three people in connection with a murder investigation.

During a brief press conference, officials say Damion Butterfield, of Saco, Thomas MacDonald, of Westbrook, and Anthony Osborne, of Portland, were all arrested.

Authorities were called to the 100 block of Woodford Street at the end of April for reports of an argument involving a group of people, followed by gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Derald Coffin, of West Bath, and a woman on the road. Both had been shot.

Coffin was taken to a hospital but did not survive. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening and her identity has not been released.

Butterfield has been charged with murder and attempted murder. MacDonald and Osborne have both been charged with felony murder.

