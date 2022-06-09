‘We’re not giving up’: Drew Plantation family vow to rebuild after fire

DREW PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - A family in Drew Plantation, a community about 45 miles north of Lincoln, is picking up the pieces after fire tore through their home and a wooden toy making company early Wednesday morning.

No one was hurt.

“We have nothing. It’s so bad. I’m having a difficult time recognizing the place,” said David Smalley, owner of ‘Elves and Angels.’

“I looked at David and said we should have locked the doors when we left, not even realizing it was not there. It’s just not there,” said his wife, Susan.

The Smalley’s were back on their property Thursday just a day after fire tore through their wooden toymaking business, taking with them their old farmhouse.

It is a place they and their 12 children have called home for 30 years.

“There is a lot of sweat and blood in this place,” he said.

Equipment and inventory inside their ‘‘Elves and Angels’ workshop all gone within a matter of hours.

“We’re never going to lose the memories and the experiences of our family that we had together in this place, but it’s a hard pill to swallow,” David said.

This is not the first time the Smalley’s have suffered this kind of loss. In 2004, just before Thanksgiving, they suffered a fire which destroyed the family business and a portion of their home.

“It was bad but it wasn’t like this,” said their daughter, Seraphima Smalley. “It’s unbelievable that it could happen to two people, eighteen years apart like that, in the same place. I just cannot even believe it.”

“We lost it seems like 100,000 pictures of our children. 35 years’ worth of pictures we lost the first time, and now we have lost them again,” said David.

The family rebuilt in 2005, but they failed in getting it insured.

“When you’re this far out and something like this starts, you call 911, one truck shows up and it’s a half hour to an hour before the rest show up. It’s too much of a risk for an insurance company. No one wants to carry that kind of a policy,” said Seraphima, who worked in the shop alongside her parents.

With the family business wiped out, the Smalley’s are relying on their faith and the kindness of others to help them restart their lives.

“I knew when I came here that we were going to put our roots down here. I did not realize it was going to end like this,” said David. “I’m not giving up. I’m not giving up. I don’t know what the answer is of this or why this had to happen, but I know there is an answer.”

No official cause has been determined, but the Smalley’s believe it was electrical.

The family has organized a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

