Six Campbell’s ATA Black Belt Academy students earn first-degree black belts

By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Six martial arts students earned first-degree black belt status in a ceremony at Campbell’s ATA Black Belt Academy.

Bennett Boucher, Dodge Shaw, Colin Bambrick, John Quirk, Zane Zezima, and Emily Bai were honored after years of training.

Bai and Shaw started when they were seven years old. Bambrick, Boucher, Quirk, and Zezima were dubbed the “Four Amigos” by the academy after starting together in the four-year-old Tiger program.

“It’s not just about becoming a black belt. It’s about self-defense,” said Bennett Boucher.

“I wanted to have self-defense against bullies at school,” said Dodge Shaw.

“It was fun. I just felt like I could do it,” said Colin Bambrick.

“They were my brothers, kind of,” said John Quirk.

“It took four and a half years. It took a lot of practice and tests,” said Zane Zezima.

“I’ve just accomplished many things when I’ve become a black belt,” said Emily Bai.

Academy owner Ron Campbell credited the students and their families for keeping the drive and commitment to learn martial arts over the years.

