Rain Developing This Morning, Possibly Heavy At Times Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More wet weather will move in for our Thursday as low pressure approaches from Central New York State and tracks along the coast this afternoon and evening. Rain will develop from southwest to northeast across the state from mid-morning through early afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible too. Rain could be heavy at times especially in any thunderstorms that develop. The combination of the clouds and rain will make for a cool day highs mainly in the 60s. An east/southeast wind off the water may keep some coastal areas in the upper 50s. Rainfall totals by later tonight will range from .5″ to 1″ for most spots with some locally higher amounts up to 1.5″ possible. Rain will taper off from south to north tonight as low pressure moves to our northeast. We may see some partial clearing tonight especially for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket. Plan on more fog developing tonight too. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

Friday looks drier and brighter overall for most locales although some scattered showers cannot be ruled out especially across the north as moisture wraps around the departing storm. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Saturday looks okay with a good deal of clouds around. An upper-level disturbance is forecast to move into the area Saturday and could trigger a few isolated showers. At this point, the bulk of the day Saturday looks pretty good. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s. Another disturbance is forecast to move in on Sunday and that too could trigger a few isolated showers otherwise Sunday looks okay with variably cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Low pressure is expected to move in on Monday giving us some wet weather to start the work week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain developing from mid-morning through early afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs near 60° along the coast and low to mid-60s inland. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers tapering off from south to north. Some partial clearing late. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers possible, mainly north. Highs between 67°-75°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the 60s.

