Advertisement

Person arrested after entering Caribou High School, spraying fire extinguisher

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A man is in custody after entering Caribou High School this morning and spraying a fire extinguisher.

According to Tim Doak, Superintendent for RSU #39, the man entered Caribou High School through the lobby entrance at around 7:20 am Thursday morning.

He made his way through the building to the science wing, before being confronted by staff members.

Upon being confronted, he grabbed the fire extinguisher and sprayed it before taking off running and exited the building.

Students weren’t allowed to enter that part of the building while Emergency Services and custodial staff worked to clean up and ventilate the building.

Caribou PD Has confirmed that an individual was arrested related to the incident, but have not yet released a name.

WAGM will continue to follow this story and will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
329 new COVID cases, 1 additional death
Naples roof collapse
Man dies after Naples construction accident
Discipline for Gosselin could result in a warning or revocation of his license.
Hearing Thursday could determine discipline for Maine doctor suspended over vaccine exemptions
Police say Ryan Curran was traveling at high speed when he collided with Williams’ Volvo.
Auburn woman killed and several others injured after crash in Lewiston