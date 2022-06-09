Passadumkeag’s Jaime Rogers competing in Ms. Health and Fitness contest

PASSADUMKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Passadumkeag’s Jaime Rogers is competing for the title of Ms. Health and Fitness in an online contest supporting Homes for Wounded Warriors.

Top prize includes Hers Magazine cover story and $20,000 (WABI/Jaime Rogers)

The top prize includes a Hers Magazine cover story and $20,000. If she wins, Rogers plans on using the money to run half marathons in all 50 U.S. states.

Rogers works for Northern Light Health as a licensed mental health counselor and healthcare administrator.

She’s seen the benefits of fitness in her own weight loss journey and encourages others to commit to bettering themselves.

“We all really kind of have that duty because if we don’t act like it’s our job, we’re going to pay for it ultimately with our overall health status. What could you do today that would make you healthier tomorrow? Most of us can identify something. We could say better manage our stress, drink more water, quit smoking, eat more vegetables, or whatever it is,” said Rogers.

Rogers once ran half marathons while she weighed 300 lb. She plans to run her first full course at the Maine Marathon in Portland on October 2.

You can vote for Rogers at MsHealthandFitness.com. One daily vote is free and additional votes can be purchased to raise money for Homes for Wounded Warriors.

