Advertisement

Moose attacks hikers, dog in Colorado

Two people and their dog were injured when they were attacked by a moose on a trial in Colorado. (KUSA, ARI OPPENHEIM, CNN)
By Noel Brennan
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KUSA) - There have been three moose attacks in the last two weeks in Colorado.

The most recent one was on Wednesday when a moose charged at people multiple times on a boulder county trailhead.

Two people and their dog were injured.

“It’s just a sad story all around honestly,” Ari Oppenheim said.

On most camping trips he expects to get some use out of his bike, but Oppenheim has never once used his can of bear spray.

“It works better than nothing,” he said.

That is until Wednesday morning near a trailhead near Nederland, Colorado.

“I hear just a lady screaming for help,” he said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said two hikers ran into a moose and her calf.

Officials said the mother moose charged at a man and seriously injured him.

The same could have happened to Oppenheim who had also seen the calf and captured it on camera.

“I was just trying to get away from the baby moose to give it space to reunite with its mom, but clearly that didn’t happen,” he said.

Oppenheim said that when the moose got about 6 feet away from him, he took out his bear spray and discharged it, keeping it away.

“Pushed and prayed,” Oppenheim said.

Boulder County deputies were called to the area and tried to scare the moose away, but she kept coming back.

“The last volley was probably about 10 or 15 gunshots, so at that point, I figured something more than just warning shots were happening,” Oppenheim said.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy shot and killed the moose. Wildlife officers are still looking for the calf.

“At the end of the day, it’s a moose, but it is a sad story,” Oppenheim said.

Authorities will perform a necropsy on the moose.

Officials haven’t decided what they will do if they find the calf.

It is unlikely to survive without its mother.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills: $850 relief checks to begin arriving in Mainer’s mailboxes next week
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Main St between Gray St. and South Stanley Hill Rd./Bog Rd in Vassalboro has been closed to...
Person dead, another injured following incident at Vassalboro apartment complex, officials confirm
FILE
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the...
Manhunt ends after suspect found in ‘hollowed out’ dresser

Latest News

A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
Officials: Millions of COVID-19 shots ordered for youngest
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner
LIVE: Biden remarks at Summit of the Americas
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
Official: 4 dead, 1 unaccounted for in Marine aircraft crash
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 9,...
House approves ‘red flag’ gun bill unlikely to pass Senate