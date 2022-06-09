Man dies after Naples construction accident

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - The owner of a construction company who was injured in a construction site collapse in Naples yesterday has died.

This, according to the Portland Press Herald.

44-year-old Shane Malloy of West Gardiner died from his injuries after he was pinned under a collapsed roof for several minutes.

44-year-old Harold Collins of Vassalboro also sustained life-threatening injuries, but the newspaper reports he is now listed in serious, not critical, condition.

Officials say the accident happened at the construction site of the Naples Marina and Captain Jack’s restaurant.

Other crewmembers were both under and on top of the roof when it fell, but were unharmed.

At the time, the roof was being assembled at ground level, approximately six feet in the air.

Maine OSHA is investigating.

