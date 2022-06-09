Advertisement

Hermon one step closer to hiring school resource officer

Hermon High School
Hermon High School(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon is one step closer to hiring a school resource officer for its three schools. This after a unanimous vote by the town’s school committee earlier this week.

Superintendent Micah Grant says hiring an SRO has been discussed for years, but the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas finally prompted them to take action.

Since the town of Hermon contracts with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, the SRO would have to come from that agency. Grant says he’s optimistic they’ll be able to find an interested and qualified candidate, whether internally or a new hire.

Between the officer and all of the equipment they’d need, Grant estimates the total cost at up to $110,000 annually. It’s a price he says is well worth it to protect students.

“We have been focusing on student safety and health and wellbeing for the last several years. But, we’ve really focused on that from a mental standpoint and from an emotional standpoint, you know, that socio-emotional realm that we talk about,” Grant said. “But, I think we have to also look at our facilities and providing that literal protection to our kids and to our staff in today’s day and age.”

The budget will be up for a vote next week. If approved, Grant says the SRO could be in place by September.

