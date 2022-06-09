Hearing Thursday could determine discipline for Maine doctor suspended over vaccine exemptions

WATERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) — A final decision could come Thursday on potential discipline for a Maine doctor whose license was suspended over COVID-19 vaccine exemptions.

Last fall, the state health officials suspended Dr. Paul Gosselin over allegedly spreading COVID-19 “misinformation” and signing COVID-19 vaccine exemption letters.

The most recent filings in the case reveal much more about the scope of the alleged behavior for which the Maine Board of Osteopathic Licensure is considering disciplinary action.

In the notice of a third hearing, the board claims Gosselin issued multiple vaccine exemptions to health care workers but in many cases didn’t actually examine them and did so without considering CDC guidance.

According to documents from the board, in a dozen cases, Gosselin didn’t obtain the patients’ medical histories and records or consult their primary providers.

In an April motion to dismiss the case, Gosselin’s attorney F. Ron Jenkins called the case a “bad faith prosecution.”

Jenkins went on to claim the board’s action was intended to, “harass and punish Dr. Gosselin for the exercise of his 1st Amendment protected free speech rights and physician autonomy, and by making a loud public example of him to deter others in the medical community from similar dissent.”

In a March motion seeking to have a board member recuse himself over alleged personal bias, Jenkins stated, “The exemption letters were not intended for these individuals, but for sophisticated healthcare employers who were fully capable of independently evaluating them, contacting Dr. Gosselin for clarification as needed, and accepting or rejecting them. The exemption letters were not in fact fraudulent or deceitful, and were not intended to be.”

Jenkins and Gosselin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Discipline for Gosselin could result in a warning, the board could revoke or restrict his license or issue a fine.

Thursday’s hearing will be held virtually starting at 9 a.m.

