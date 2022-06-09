Advertisement

Fire destroys St. Albans home

Multiple crews called in to try and save the home.
Multiple crews called in to try and save the home.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans home destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

Crews were requested to respond to Glenwood Drive just before 10.

Multiple departments were called in to try and help save the single story home.

There’s no word yet on if anyone was injured or what may have started the blaze.

Glenwood Drive was closed for a few hours while emergency crews were on scene.

