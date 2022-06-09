Drying Up Overnight Better Weather Into The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers will continue to taper off from south to north this evening. An area of low pressure will continue to lift to our northeast overnight and will spin in showers & clouds across northern locations. For the rest of the region, a dry night with partial clearing should be expected. Lows will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s. There will be some fog along the coast, but winds are expected to increase overnight out of the WSW with gusts near 20 mph. This could generate enough mixing to prevent any fog development.

The low will lift to our north/northeast on Friday. This will continue to wrap in cloud cover and the potential for showers especially over northern Maine. The closer you get to the coast, the better chance you will have of staying dry and seeing more sunshine. An isolated shower or two could find its way as far south as Bangor. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. A breezy southwest wind should be expected with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

An area of low pressure that looked to bring us showers for the weekend is now pulling farther south. This means the weekend is trending MUCH drier. Saturday will have highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. There will be sunshine in the morning, but as a disturbance crosses the region during the afternoon, clouds will increase and an isolated shower or two could develop. Sunday will have similar highs to that of Saturday. There will be an increasing chance for showers by the evening as a disturbance approaches from the west.

Low pressure will move into the region on Monday. This will bring showers to the region and will stick around through Tuesday. Highs for early next week will be in the 60s and 70s. High pressure is expected to move into the region by Wednesday. This will bring a brighter & drier second half of the work week.

TONIGHT: Clouds & light showers mostly north of Greenville & Millinocket. Everywhere else will have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Some areas of fog with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds and showers over northern Maine, brighter & drier south. Highs in the 60s & 70s with a breezy SW wind with gusts near 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine in the morning followed by more clouds and even an isolated shower during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. The chance for showers increases by late day. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny as high pressure moves in. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

