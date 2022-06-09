Bradford man arrested on drug trafficking charges

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bradford man this morning on drug charges after a months-long investigation.

53-year-old Clifford Badger was charged with two counts of felony unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

During the search on the Pond Road, deputies located cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug proceeds.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding people experiencing substance abuse or addiction to dial 211 for information on support and local treatment facilities.

